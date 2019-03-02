States which sponsor terror must stop: Sushma Swaraj at OIC

Underlining that the fight against terrorism is not a confrontation against any religion, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj told Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries Friday that India’s 185 million Muslims are “a microcosm of the diversity of India” and they “maintain strong cultural and linguistic heritage” and live in harmony with “each other and with their non-Muslim brethren”.

The first Indian minister to address the OIC, Swaraj quoted from the Quran and other religious scriptures to underscore India’s diversity that “has ensured that very few Muslims in India have fallen prey to the poisonous propaganda of radical and extremist ideologies”.

And in a diplomatic move to isolate Pakistan, Swaraj said OIC nations must tell countries supporting terror to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorist camps and stop providing funding and shelter to terror outfits.

Without naming Pakistan — a founding member of the OIC — even once in her speech, Swaraj’s remarks were clearly directed at Islamabad. India’s first participation at the OIC came despite strong demands by Pakistan to rescind Swaraj’s invitation to address the grouping. This was was turned down by the host nation, the UAE, and resulted in Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi boycotting the plenary.

Reading out a verse from the Quran which says “La Ikrah fiddeen — Let there be no compulsion in religion”, she said: “Just as Islam literally means peace, none of the 99 names of Allah means violence. Similarly, every religion in the world stands for peace, compassion and brotherhood.”

“And Sura Al Hujurat says: ‘O Mankind! We created you from a single pair of male and female, and made you into nations and tribes, so that you may know one another, not that you may despise one another’.”

Asserting that the fight against terrorism is not against any religion, Swaraj said: “We are witnessing the terrible daily destruction in senseless terrorist violence. It is destroying lives, destabilising regions and putting the world at great peril. The reach of terror is growing, its lethality is increasing and the toll it is taking, is rising.”

“This is not a clash of civilisations or cultures, but a contest of ideas and ideals. As Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has often said, it is a struggle between the values of humanism and the forces of inhumanity.”

Her remarks came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in J&K’s Pulwama by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed. Over the last week, India carried out air strikes against a Jaish training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot after which Pakistan claimed it shot down an Indian fighter jet over Pakistani air space.

“If we want to save humanity then we must tell the states who provide shelter and funding to the terrorists, to dismantle the infrastructure of the terrorist camps and stop providing funding and shelter to the terror organisations, based in their countries. At the same time, I would like to say that this menace could not be fought, only through military, intelligence or diplomatic means,” she said.

She said that this is a task that states, societies, sages, scholars, spiritual leaders and families must pursue through personal contacts and on social media.

Swaraj is the first Indian minister to address the 57-member OIC since 1969, when Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, a senior minister in Indira Gandhi’s cabinet, who later became President, was invited to attend the Rabat conference and then disinvited at Pakistan’s instance after he arrived in the Moroccan capital. Since then, India has been excluded from all OIC deliberations.

Referring to countries affected by terrorism, Swaraj said: “In the rich diversity of Southeast Asia, in West Asia, and the Gulf, in North Africa, and Sahel region, in Europe, and North America, in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and India, We see the terrible face of terror.”

“Terrorism and extremism bear different names and labels. It uses diverse causes. But in each case, it is driven by distortion of religion, and a misguided belief in its power to succeed. The fight against terrorism is not a confrontation against any religion. It cannot be.”