States to bear half the cost of tap water scheme

States, aside from those in the North East and the Himalayan region, will have to bear half the fiscal burden of the Centre’s tap water scheme — the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) — sources in the ministry said on Wednesday.

According to sources, “The budgetary requirement of the programme over a period of five years, from 2019-20 to 2023-24, is estimated to be about Rs 3.60 lakh crore. The funding pattern will be 50:50 for the Centre and non-Northeast and non-Himalayan states. However, in the case of N-E and Himalayan states, the funding pattern will be 90:10. In Union Territories, the Centre will bear the full cost of the programme.”

Based on the funding pattern, the share of states in the total expenditure is estimated to be about Rs 1,80,000 crore over the next five years, sources added.

They added that expenditure under the scheme is expected to be lower during the current financial year and that it will go up gradually subsequently.

JJM’s funding pattern is different from that of the Centre’s other individual beneficiary-oriented programmes.

JJM sources said that apart from the estimated cost of Rs 3.60 lakh crore, the ministry hopes to get additional resources with a convergence of funds — Rs 1 lakh crore under the MNREGA, Rs 50,000 crore from the 14th and 15th Finance Commision grants and Rs 30,000 crore from State Finance Commission grants to rural local bodies and Corporate Social Responsibility.