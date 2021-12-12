States that withdrew general consent to CBI must rethink decision: MoS Jitendra Singh

States that have withdrawn general consent to the CBI to investigate cases are selectively giving consent in cases that they want probed by the agency, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh said Sunday. Singh was speaking at the central investigative agency’s investiture ceremony where he presented police medals for meritorious service to 47 CBI officials.

“Expressing concern over certain states withdrawing the general consent to CBI to investigate cases but nevertheless holding on the prerogative to give selective consent where it suits them, Dr Jitendra Singh called for wider introspection by the polity, the society and the nation at large whether this is the kind of propriety which is to be followed,” the CBI said in a statement. According to the agency, the minister asked these state governments to rethink their decision on withdrawal of general consent.

As many as eight states, mostly ruled by Opposition parties, have withdrawn the general consent to the CBI over the past few years alleging that the agency was being used by the Centre to target leaders of Opposition parties.

“He emphasized that these state governments have to come clear and state whether they trust CBI or not, or whether they trust CBI selectively as they continue to give selective consent in cases which suit them,” the statement added.

“The minister reminded that many cases are also referred to CBI by the states under public pressure which indicates that people have greater trust in CBI. Similarly, complex and urgent cases are also assigned to CBI by the judiciary on many occasions, he added,” the statement went on to say.

CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal spelt out the agency’s ‘Vision 75’, stating that it had initiated a comprehensive internal process of modernisation, upgradation of capacities, setting higher benchmarks for investigation and preventive vigilance and for leveraging cutting edge capabilities to combat new age crime, the CBI said.

He said the agency has identified 75 practices which need to be discouraged so as to enhance its efficiency. “There is a growing emphasis worldwide not only on prosecuting offenders but also on recovering the proceeds of crime. This requires acquisition of new capabilities by law enforcement agencies and also reviewing the existing Standard Operating Procedures. We have taken note that the problems of today cannot be solved by using the skills and knowledge of yesterday,” the CBI quoted him as having said.

In the backdrop of the controversy over the government extending the tenures of the CBI and ED directors up to five years, Singh said the Modi government was committed to upholding, preserving and strengthening the independence and autonomy of the CBI and all such other investigating institutions.

“He said the commitment of the present government is to bring in more transparency, more citizen centricity and more accountability in governance and is indicated by its decisive initiatives to operationalize the institution of the Lokpal in the country to check corruption at high places,” the CBI statement said.