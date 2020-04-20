States prepare for easing of lockdown

Several states plan to permit industrial activity, MNREGA work and government office functioning. Several states plan to permit industrial activity, MNREGA work and government office functioning.

Haryana

DCs authorised to permit economic work

The Haryana government has authorised Deputy Commissioners of all districts to permit economic activity in accordance with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15. District Magistrates will also be authorised to fix the timings of various establishments/ industries and other permitted activities depending on the local requirement and norms of social distancing. In an order issued on Friday, the state said all government offices at the district level will open from April 20. While for Group A and B officers 100 per cent attendance has been ordered, the attendance for Group C and D level employees shall be 33 per cent.

Telangana

Lockdown extended till May 7

The Telangana government has extended the lockdown in the state till May 7. Stating that the night curfew and lockdown restrictions will be implemented very strictly, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao warned people of all faiths not to hold religious gatherings or converge at religious places. He also announced that the government has directed house-owners and landlords not to demand rent from tenants for March, April and May. The government also directed educational institutions not to increase fees for the 2020-21 academic year.

Maharashtra

work in some parts, district borders sealed

With economic activity set to resume in some districts with certain pre-conditions starting Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday reiterated the need for people to adhere to the rules of the lockdown. Thackeray also said that barring exceptions, district borders will continue to remain sealed. The state on Monday will take up for discussion the modalities that need to be in place to ensure the smooth inter-district flow of migrant labourers. Thackeray said his government has created red, orange and green zones — the red zone will cover areas where positive cases are increasing and the orange zone would indicate that patients are not rising. The green zone is in place where there are no patients. “We are allowing some industrial activity in orange and green zones to some extent…,” Thackeray said.

Gujarat

1000 industrial firms to resume operations today

Some 1000-odd industrial units are expected to start functioning from Monday in the state, after necessary permissions for re-opening were granted by the administration. Of these, a majority are from the MSME sector that rely on local workforce to run their operations. “The process of giving permissions is ongoing. These permissions have been given by the respective district collectors and do not include areas that are hotspots or have containment zones…,” said an official.

Madhya Pradesh

Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain still in lockdown

Limited economic activity will begin in half of Madhya Pradesh from Monday, but a strict lockdown would be enforced in Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain. Sale of gutka and liquor will also remain closed.

Uttar Pradesh

Decision to relax lockdown to be taken by DMs

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the decision to relax the lockdown in 19 districts which have reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases will be taken by District Magistrates depending on the situation. Speaking about the 56 districts which have less than 10 cases, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “The DMs will take a call. It will be a phased opening depending on the needs of the districts.”

Kerala

No relaxation in 88 hotspots

The Kerala government on Sunday identified 88 hotspots in the state where no relaxation in lockdown guidelines would be allowed until May 3. Last week, the government had graded the state into four zones — red, orange A, orange B and green. In districts in Orange A category, relaxations would be allowed from April 24 onwards and in Orange B districts from April 20. Lockdown norms will be intensified in four red category districts.

Other states:

Karnataka chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar issued an order on Sunday extending the lockdown in the state till May 3. His order has also stated that the full lockdown, as stipulated in the MHA order of April 14, will continue till April 21 midnight. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu will take a decision on relaxing norms after perusing a report of an expert committee to be submitted to it, according to a PTI report. The report is expected on Monday.

