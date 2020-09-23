‘Need to assess if local lockdowns are effective in containing Covid-19’: PM Modi to states

PM Modi was interacting with chief ministers of states.(Source: Twitter/BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday asked states to gauge if local lockdowns of one or two days were effective in containing Covid-19 and asked them to move ahead with full strength on the economic front while fighting the pandemic.

In a review meeting with chief ministers of seven states/UTs with a high number of cases, PM Modi put forward the strategy of having “micro containment zones” as it would curb the infection spread and also allow activities to go on.

“Every state should observe how effective they are in preventing the coronavirus, which is a 1-2 day local lockdown. Is it not because of this that there is a problem in starting economic activities in your state? I urge all states to think seriously about this,” PM Modi said.

“The nationwide lockdown in the initial phases yielded very positive results and our focus now should be on micro-containment zones,” he said.

PM Modi also called for better coordination between the states, saying it had to be ensured that medicines move unhindered from one state to another and that citizens were not “unnecessarily disturbed”. “This affects both people and livelihood,” he said.

“We need to ensure that the sync between states is smooth. Constant monitoring will help in continuing the supply chain,” the PM said.

PM Modi said even during difficult times, India has fulfilled the needs of the world with life-saving medicines. “In such a scenario, we must ensure seamless transport of medicines from one state to other,” he said.

He asked states to further enhance their focus on effective testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging to curb the pandemic.

Noting that most of the Covid-19 patients were asymptomatic, Modi said an effective messaging was all the more important as rumours often get spread and the common man wonders if the testing is wrong. “Some people even make the mistake of undermining the seriousness of the disease,” he said.

On his part, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh urged PM Modi to direct urgent steps to ensure adequate supplies from other states and also sought expeditious release of Rs 200 crore that the state government had requested as next tranche of central aid for Covid-19 management

