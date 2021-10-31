Bypolls for 3 lok sabha, 29 Assembly seats: Over 50% turnout recorded; stray incidents reported in West Bengal

WEST BENGAL: A turnout of about 71 percent was reported for bypolls to four Assembly constituencies – Dinhata, Santipur, Khardah and Gosaba – amid reports of an altercation between BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress workers in Khardah. The Trinamool alleged that central forces personnel and the security escort of BJP candidate Joy Saha assaulted Aryadeep Sinha, the son of late Trinamool leader and the winning Khardah candidate in the Assembly polls earlier this year, Kajal Sinha. However, the BJP candidate denied the allegations claiming the Trinamool brought fake voters from neighbouring Bangladesh to win the election. The EC has sought a detailed report.

HIMACHAL PRADESH: The Mandi Lok Sabha seat from where Pratibha Singh – wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh – is contesting saw a relatively lower turnout of 57.73 percent. She was pitted against BJP’s Khushal Singh Thakur, a Kargil war veteran. The seat fell vacant after the death of Ramswaroop Sharma in March. The turnout for three Assembly seats – Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai – was 66.2 percent, 64.97percent and 78.75 percent.

ASSAM: A turnout of approximately 73.38 percent was reported in five Assembly constituencies — Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra. Ruling BJP has fielded candidates in three seats leaving the other two to alliance partner UPPL. Congress put up nominees in all five, while former allies, AIUDF and BPF, are contesting two and one seats respectively.

HARYANA: Over 73 per cent polling took place in Ellenabad constituency till 5 pm. The bypoll was necessitated after the resignation of INLD legislator from Ellenabad, Abhay Chautala, in January. He had resigned in solidarity with farmers protesting against three new agriculture laws. Chautala again contested the bypoll as INLD candidate.

RAJASTHAN: The two Assembly seats of Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad in Rajasthan which went for bypolls witnessed 70.41percent voting. While Vallabhnagar recorded 71.45 per cent voting, Dhariawad reported a 69.38 per cent turnout.

TELANGANA: Polling in Huzurabad constituency was carried out successfully, officials said adding that voter turnout was over 76 percent. The bypollwas necessitated by the resignation of former health minister Eatela Rajender who was dropped from the Cabinet over allegations of land grabbing by a company owned by him. He was nominated by the BJP.

ANDHRA PRADESH: Over 60 percent turnout was reported for the bypoll to Badvel Assembly constituency. The contest was necessitated by the death of sitting YSRCP MLA Dr G V Subbaiah in March this year. The party has fielded his wife Dr D Sudha who has no competition as TDP and Jana Sena decided not to contest.

BIHAR: As polling drew to a close at 4 pm, Kusheshwar Sthan recorded 51.17 per cent polling while Tarapur witnessed 52.66 per cent polling. The combined number of enrolled voters at both seats were 5,84,395, which included 2,73,208 women.

DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI: The bypoll for Dadra and Nagar Haveli recorded a 76 percent turnout. The seat fell vacant after the death of Independent MP Mohan Delkar, who was found dead at a hotel in Mumbai on February 23.

With PTI