State’s first skin bank to come up in Ahmedabad civil hospital

The Deputy Chief Minister also inaugurated 21 new operation theatres at the trauma centre Saturday. (File)

The state government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rotary Club of Ahmedabad to set up Gujarat’s first skin bank on the civil hospital campus in Ahmedabad, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday.

“With the help of Rotary Club of Ahmedabad we will be setting up Gujarat’s first skin bank at the trauma centre of the civil hospital. The state government has allocated large space to the Rotary Club for this purpose,” said Patel, who also holds the Health portfolio.

The skin bank will help patients who needs skin transplants.

“Earlier if a patient needed skin transplant, it used to be brought from cities like Mumbai. It used to be a costly affair. I congratulate the Rotary Club who will be spending Rs 2.5 crore to build and operate the skin bank,” he said.

This bank is expected to become operational in the next six months. The Deputy Chief Minister also inaugurated 21 new operation theatres at the trauma centre Saturday. “At this trauma centre in Ahmedabad, we are inaugurating 21 new operation theatres which are made of modular systems,” Patel said adding that the trauma centre at the civil hospital was inaugurated in 2015.