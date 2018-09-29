State’s first embryo transfer lab inaguarated in Pune

The laboratory will work towards propagation of indigenous breed of cattle, using in-vitro propagation of embryo production. (Source: File Photo) The laboratory will work towards propagation of indigenous breed of cattle, using in-vitro propagation of embryo production. (Source: File Photo)

Maharashtra’s first embryo transfer laboratory, located in the Urali Kanchan facility of the BAIF Development Research Foundation, was inaugurated by Union Agriculture Minister Radhamohan Singh on Friday. The laboratory will work towards propagation of indigenous breed of cattle, using in-vitro propagation of embryo production.

In-vitro fertilzation involves the union of the ovum or egg with the male semen outside the body. Once the fertilized egg is around seven days old, it is transplanted inside the womb of the woman for continuation of pregnancy. While this technology is readily available and used for humans, this is the first time such a technology will be used for propagation of cattle in the state.

The laboratory will be used to propagate indigenous breed of cattle such as Gir, Deoni, Red Kandhari, Gaoloa and Dangi, said Dr Hemant Kadam, thematic programme executive of the laboratory. “Due to lack of preservation measures for indigenous breed of animals, the number of such animals is few and far between. Under the National Gokul Mission, the Union government is making special efforts to propagate and save such breeds. This laboratory has been built on grant received under the mission,” said Kadam.

