States can add unscheduled vaccine beneficiaries: Centre

With a total 7.86 lakh beneficiaries getting the first dose of the Covid vaccine so far, the Centre Wednesday informed the states that a new feature has been added to the flagship Co-Win platform — enabling a session site to vaccinate additional unscheduled beneficiaries for achieving better coverage.

Features of session scheduling, beneficiary allocation, and allocation of additional beneficiaries at the session site have been “further refined”, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the states.

“The feature of ‘Allot Beneficiary’ in an ongoing session has been added in the vaccinator module and is live…the feature has been added to facilitate maximum utilisation of staff deployed at the session sites so that they can cater to the optimal number of beneficiaries per sessions,” Bhushan wrote.

Bhushan, however, said the new feature will only be applicable to additional beneficiaries “whose name exists in the database”. “A person’s name can be searched in the database by the mobile number provided at the time of uploading his/her data in the beneficiary database.”

The Health Secretary also said the new feature will have to be used “very carefully” and suggested that the site in-charge do a “careful assessment during the day of numbers of scheduled beneficiaries likely to turn up during the day”. “…better coverage would be possible, but it may be ensured that those scheduled to be vaccinated in a session may not be denied on account of others having being vaccinated.”

The Health Ministry said “no case of serious/severe AEFI is attributable to vaccination till date”.