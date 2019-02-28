Statement taken ‘out of context’, not the first time to say BJP will win 22 seats: Yeddyurappa

Facing criticism for saying Balakot airstrike will help his party win 22 seats in Lok Sabha polls, Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa on Thursday clarified that his statement was “taken out of context” and that he only meant that “the situation is favourable for the BJP.”

“My statement is being reported out of context. I said that ‘situation favourable for BJP’ which i am saying for last couple of months. This is not first time that I said BJP in Karnataka will win minimum 22 seats under the able leadership of Modi ji,” he tweeted.

“I would like to clarify that my yesterday’s statement has been completely misinterpreted. I have highest regard for our armed forces. I salute the bravery of our men in fighting for the country’s safety,” Yeddyurappa added.

The former chief minister had faced criticism from all quarters after his remark. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy slammed Yeddyurappa for looking at political gains on an issue involving national security and interest.

His remark also gained disapproval from party colleague VK Singh. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party PTI had mentioned his remark in a tweet to question India whether a war was an election option.

In a clarification Thursday, Yeddyurappa said, “I stand along with my fellow countrymen and pray for the safe return of Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. To me, The Nation comes first and then the party.”

Yeddyurappa had earlier said the “wind is increasingly blowing in favour of BJP.” “Yesterday’s action of destroying terror hideouts by entering inside Pakistan has resulted in a pro-Modi wave in the country, the results of which can be seen in coming Lok Sabha polls,” PTI quoted Yeddyurappa as saying.

The BJP leader also said, “It has enthused youths; all this will help us in winning more than 22 Lok Sabha seats (in Karnataka).”