State will be happy if its judiciary is strong, says CM Vijay Rupani

CM Vijay Rupani was addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation of a new building of the district and sessions court of Rajkot on the outskirts of the city. (File photo) CM Vijay Rupani was addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation of a new building of the district and sessions court of Rajkot on the outskirts of the city. (File photo)

The role of judiciary is very critical in the development of nation, so the state government will always take measures to modernise its infrastructure, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Sunday.

“The rate of vikas (development) has direct correlation with the law and order situation. A state will be happy if its judiciary is strong. This is the reason the state government has always remained committed to supporting judiciary and would continue to do so,” an official release from the state government stated Rupani as saying.

The CM was addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation of a new building of the district and sessions court of Rajkot on the outskirts of the city. The new building will be constructed near the godown of the Food Corporation of India in Ghanteshwar village at the cost of Rs 118 crore. It will come up on 56,658 square metre plot and will have five floors. It will have 52 court rooms, chambers of judges, a library, video-conferencing facility, a bar room, offices of public prosecutors, canteen etc. The existing building near Civil Hospital chowk is facing space constraint.

Rupani said that the state government had taken up a programme of modernising judicial infrastructure in the state. “In order to ensure that court buildings in the state keep pace with the time and become modern and such as would provide good facilities to people who visit them for seeking justice, the government has taken up the task of constructing modern court buildings. Under the same initiative, the government has allocated Rs 118 crore for constructing a new building of Rajkot district court,” the CM was further quoted as saying.

Supreme Court judge Justice M R Shah, Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court, Justice Vikram Nath; Law Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Minister of State for Law, Pradipsinh Jadeja and Justice S H Vora of the Gujarat High Court were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony to lay the foundation of the new court building.

Justice Shah observed that courts in Gujarat were among the best in entire country in terms of facilities. He underlined the approach of the judiciary to use its powers judiciously and serve justice to people.

In his address, Chudasama said the state government had allotted Rs 1,680 crore in the Budget for upgrading court buildings and related infrastructure in the state. Justice Nath said when the new court building becomes functional, a number of courts would function out of one compound and that it would help people get speedy justice.

