State to launch ‘My Family-My Responsibility’ campaign from Sept 15

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the state government is going to launch a campaign from September 15 –‘Majhe Kutumb-Majhi Jababdari’ (My family-My Responsibility) – which will involve a massive effort to reach out to every home in the state to assess the health condition of its residents, and provide medical help and guidance if needed. The campaign will also seek assistance from elected public representatives, NGOs and local residents.

The minister also directed hospital authorities to ensure that those who do not need medical care should not remain admitted in the hospital.

“Ensure that hospital beds are not occupied unnecessarily so that they are available for the needy,” said Tope

