State to approach Supreme Court against HC ruling on Maratha quota: Minister Chandrakant Patil

THE MAHARASHTRA government will approach the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court’s ruling that the 16 per cent quota offered to Marathas will not be applicable on admissions to the postgraduate medical courses this year.

State Minister Chandrakant Patil on Friday said the government will knock on the door of the SC on Saturday.

“The state government will approach the Supreme Court tomorrow. We will argue before the court that we initiated the admission process for the postgraduate medical courses after the law was enacted,” Patil told a regional news channel.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday held that the 16 per cent reservation granted to the Maratha community will not apply to postgraduate medical admissions this year, as the Socially and Educationally Backward Class Act, 2018 – which effected the reservation – came into force after the admission procedure had already begun.

A Division Bench of Justice Sunil B Shukre and Justice Pushpa Ganediwala had held, “…the revised seat matrix published on 27.3.2019 providing for reservation of SEBC (Socially and Educationally Backward Class) candidates has to be held and is held as arbitrary, violative of the mandate… as it creates unequal competition and violates principles of rule of law, hit by the rigor of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India and as such deserves to be quashed and set aside.”

“Those medical admissions in which the procedure for entrance test has already been initiated would not be affected by the applicability of the Act,” it had added.

The state government, on March 8, 2019, had written a letter to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research to incorporate the SEBC quota from academic year 2019 in the PG medical courses.