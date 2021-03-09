State short of 71 IAS, 50 IPS officers: Gujarat Govt

They also sought figure of the total IAS and IPS officers who are on Central deputation as on Dec-ember 31, 2020.

There is a shortfall of 71 IAS officers and 50 IPS officers against the sanctioned strength of 313 and 208 respectively, according to the figures put before the Gujarat Assembly by the state government during the Question Hour on Monday.

As many as 23 IAS officer and 20 IPS officers are on deputation in the Central government. The state government informed this in written replies to two starred questions by Congress MLAs Chandanji Thakor from Sidhpur constituency and Shivabhai Bhuriya from Deodar constituency.

The two MLAs sought the details of the sanctioned strength of the two top cadres of bureaucrats in the state along with the current vacant posts among the same as on December 31, 2020. They also sought figure of the total IAS and IPS officers who are on Central deputation as on Dec-ember 31, 2020. CM Vijay Rupani who holds the portfolios of Gen-eral Administration Dep-artment and Home Department gave written replies to the questions.