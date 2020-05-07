Maharashtra: State sees sale of liquor worths Rs 48.14 crore since May 4

Illegal alcohol worth Rs 12.63 crore has been confiscated from 428 vehicles. (Representational Photo) Illegal alcohol worth Rs 12.63 crore has been confiscated from 428 vehicles. (Representational Photo)

In the last four days, Maharashtra saw sale of liquor worth Rs 48.14 crore, with 13.81 lakh quintals being sold. A press statement issued by the Commissioner of Excise on Wednesday stated that of the 10,822 licensed liquor stores, 3,261 have started functioning in the state.

The state government had allowed the retail sale of liquor from May 3.Till date, 18 districts have allowed the sale of liquor, while eight have not. Five districts, which include Mumbai city and suburban areas, had earlier allowed the sale of liquor, only to rescind it a few days later. Two districts – Amravati and Bhandara – are expected to allow the sale of liquor in the days to come.

By far, the largest number of retail liquor shops that have opened are the ones that sell beer. Of the 4,947 licensed shops, 1,687 have started operations, while of the 31 that sell wine, just one has opened. Queues outside these stores have also given rise to concerns of faster spread of COVID-19, as social distancing norms are not being followed outside many stores, leading to district collectors threatening to close down shops.

The press release also stated that since the beginning of the lockdown on March 24, 4,829 cases have been registered against 2,014 people for allegedly transporting alcohol illegally. Illegal alcohol worth Rs 12.63 crore has been confiscated from 428 vehicles

