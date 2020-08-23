State sees record 5,375 new Covid cases, Lucknow remains a worry

Of the fresh cases recorded in past 24 hours, Gorakhpur district has added 363 cases, followed by 300 in Prayagraj and 231 in Kanpur Nagar. (Representational)

WITH LUCKNOW continuing to increase concerns for the authorities with 769 new Covid cases, the state added 5,375 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative count at 182456 on Saturday.

The number of active infection cases is, however, below 50,000 as after the recovery of 1,31,295 patients and 2,867 deaths, the state now has 48,294 active cass.

Of the total deaths, 70 were reported in the past 24 hours with the highest number, 15, recorded in Lucknow.

Among the positive cases in Lucknow, there are senior officials and doctors of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), one of the biggest centres for Covid treatment in the state. While university Vice Chancellor Lt Gen (Retd) Dr Vipin Puri tested positive earlier on Friday after his driver and staff also tested positive, hospital Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr S N Shankhwar and ICU in-charge Avinash Agarwal have been confirmed positive on Saturday, said university spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh.

The others who tested positive in the past three days include Head of the microbiology department Dr Amita Jain, Registrar Ashutosh Dwivedi, and Medical Superintendent B K Ojha. With the updates a virtual meeting of the Covid task force was held at the KGMU on Saturday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor. Issues of respiratory hygiene, personal hygiene and environmental hygiene were emphasized in the meeting along with directions to maintain strict discipline with social distancing and masks in all waiting areas along with security with police force to ensure enforcement.

At present, Lucknow is far the most affected district with 6,647 active cases of infection. The district is second in terms of Covid-related deaths at 276, just behind Kanpur Nagar that has recorded 346 deaths till date. Three other districts apart from Lucknow have more than 2,000 active cases – Kanpur Nagar with 3630 active cases, Gorakhpur with 2,700 active cases and Prayagraj with 2,341 active cases.

Of the fresh cases recorded in past 24 hours, Gorakhpur district has added 363 cases, followed by 300 in Prayagraj and 231 in Kanpur Nagar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd