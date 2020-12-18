Gujarat: State sees 1,115 Covid cases, eight die in a day

So far, this months, 22,500 people have tested positive. (Representational)

Gujarat on Thursday reported 1,115 new Covid-19 cases taking the case tally to over 2.32 lakh. For the last five days, the state has been recording around 1.100 cases every day.

So far, this months, 22,500 people have tested positive. Fatalities due to Covid-19 appear to be declining, with eight such deaths being reported on Thursday.

Ahmedabad added 232 new cases and four deaths as 105 private hospitals’ critical bed quota of approximately 800 critical care units, see nearly 57 per cent vacancy.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, which has not been adding any new areas as micro-containment zones for most days of the week, the city currently has nearly 3,000 active cases.

Of these, at least around 1,300 patients are occupying private beds in AMC requisitioned hospitals as well as Covid-19 care centres being managed by such hospitals.

Testing across Gujarat has dropped to nearly 54,000 samples a day, including that in Ahmedabad where an approximate 10,000 samples are being tested for the virus each day, which includes its city limits as well as rural limits.

Meanwhile, although Surat continues to report more cases each day than Vadodara, the latter (2,152) has currently more active cases of patients undergoing treatment than Surat (1,159).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd