State says yes, district says no: Chaos at Noida border

Even as directions from the Uttar Pradesh government indicated that curbs on movement between Delhi and Noida will be lifted substantially, an order passed by the Gautam Budh Nagar administration Tuesday morning continuing the system of e-passes for cross-border movement led to traffic jams at DND Flyway and as well as the entry point to Noida from Mayur Vihar. The Delhi government’s guidelines to open government and private offices also contributed to the rush at the borders.

While orders passed by the UP government said there will be no restriction on people entering from Delhi, except for those residing in containment zones, the district administration said status quo will be maintained until detailed guidelines are issued.

Those who live in Delhi and work in Noida, and vice versa, meanwhile, were stuck at the border as each vehicle and passenger was asked for e-passes. Many were stuck for over an hour as only one lane was opened to regulate entry.

Jatin Dhondhiyal, who runs a business in Delhi and lives in Noida, managed to pass through in the morning. “I went to the office after almost two months because guidelines stated movement was allowed. When I was returning, however, I encountered a kilometre-long traffic jam. I was allowed to pass through only after pleading with officers and was told not to go tomorrow without an e-pass,” he said.

DCP (Traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, Rajesh S told The Indian Express there was some traffic because the Delhi government had allowed movement. “Lockdown is still in force but the Delhi government has allowed movement. An order from the UP government stating that movement will be allowed and the rules would be made by the district administration was also there, but the district administration has not relaxed movement,” he said.

The district administration said they have sought directions from the state government.

Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad have sealed their borders with Delhi, claiming that most of the cases in these districts were traced to the national capital.

Nakul Kumar, a UP Police constable posted at the Chilla border, said, “The Delhi government has announced that borders are open and that people can travel interstate. But we have not received any such orders from the UP government. Hence, we are sending people back if they do not have passes issued by the DM. Around 200-250 people were sent back to Delhi.”

A truck carrying 15 construction workers was also among the vehicles forced to take a U-turn at the border. “After being stuck in traffic for two hours, we were asked to go back to Delhi,” said Bridesh Kumar (42). “All of us live in Noida Sector 124 and work in Mayur Vihar,” he added.

