State polls next year, Rahul Gandhi meets leaders from Assam, Tamil Nadu

Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday held separate virtual meetings with party leaders from Assam and Tamil Nadu, which are expected to go to polls in April-May next year.

According to sources, Congress leaders from Assam were divided on the question of forging an alliance with the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF and some regional parties from the Upper Assam region and expressed their views during the meeting.

Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, are on the same page on an alliance with the DMK for the Assembly elections, said sources. The question of how many seats the party will get to contest in Tamil Nadu in the alliance appeared to be weighing heavily on their minds, the sources added. Rahul told them to work towards ensuring that the election ushers in a “new dawn” and the ruling AIADMK is removed from power, said sources.

Also present at the meetings were K C Venugopal, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala – members of a committee Congress president Sonia Gandhi set up to assist her in organisational and operational matters.

In his meeting with the Assam leaders, Rahul heard them and told them that he will apprise the Congress president of their views, the sources said. He had last week held a similar meeting with party leaders from West Bengal.

Both meetings were attended by senior leaders from the states, MPs, former state presidents and AICC in-charges of these states.

Sources said that in the meeting with Tamil Nadu leaders – attended among others by CWC member P Chidambaram and AICC office bearers and MPs Manickam Tagore and A Chellakumar – it was decided that a campaign should be launched against “anti-Tamil” activities of the BJP government such as “Hindi imposition” and conduct of NEET.

Rahul, sources said, said the Congress was a force to reckon with in Tamil Nadu despite not being in power for over 50 years and argued that the party can be strengthened if efforts are made.

