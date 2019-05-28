State polls in mind, UP Cabinet likely to take up stray cattle, Metro issues today

With the BJP-led NDA having won a massive mandate in the Lok Sabha elections, and the alliance winning 64 of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led state government seems to have got down to work with the 2022 Assembly polls in mind, and the issue of stray cattle menace is likely to be a key focus area.

Having realised during the campaign phase that stray cattle remains a problem for villagers, sources in the state government said that the first state Cabinet meeting after the polls on Tuesday is likely to take up this issue, along with other matters such as the Metro rail project and transfer policy, which need urgent attention now that the model code of conduct has been withdrawn.

The government is likely to clear rules for the cow conservation and development fund, 2019, in Tuesday’s Cabinet meet.

The Adityanath government had made arrangements for cow shelters in this year’s Budget. It had also instructed each district administration and municipal corporations to make arrangements for cow shelter to resolve the issue of stray cattle.

Although stray cattle was not a big issue in the General Election, many political leaders see it having the potential to snowball into one in the 2022 state elections if not resolved in time. During the campaign phase, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had targeted the Adityanath government on the issue when a stray bull had entered his rally. While Adityanath had retorted saying that his government is committed to protection of cows, and that they understand who friends of “butchers” are — a likely reference to the minority community — but realising public mood, the Chief Minister had also promised to completely resolve the issue after the Lok Sabha polls.

The government had taken steps such as introduction of sex-specific semen, construction of cattle shelter, etc, but there is a realisation that more is needed in the direction.

On other issues, sources said some of the Metro rail projects are on the agenda for discussion. Government departments have already been asked to set a time-line for major infrastructure projects such as the Metro and expressways so that they can be started before 2022.

The Cabinet is also likely to express thanks to the people of UP for giving a massive mandate in favour of the BJP and congratulate the state ministers who have become Members of Parliament. Among them are Women’s Welfare and Tourism minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from Allahabad, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Export Promotion minister Satyadev Pachauri (newly elected Kanpur MP) and Minor Irrigation, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry minister S P Singh Baghel (newly elected Agra MP).

The government may also come out with the transfer policy and is likely to take other development projects, it is learnt.