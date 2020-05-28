State nod for setting up trust to run PMC’s proposed medical college

The medical education trust will be independent and it will raise funds through fees and nominal treatment charges from patients. (File) The medical education trust will be independent and it will raise funds through fees and nominal treatment charges from patients. (File)

In a major push to the proposed medical college to be set up by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the Maharashtra government has given a go-ahead for setting up a Trust for running the college.

In August last year, the PMC Standing Committee had approved the proposal to set up a Trust to run the proposed medical college for the first seven years. The proposal was then sent to the state government for the final nod.

“The state government approval is a major step towards turning the civic-run medical college into reality. The college would be set up on 10-acre land on the premises of Naidu Hospital,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

He said the plan is to start the college from the next academic year in June 2021 by giving admission to at least 100 students, for which relevant permissions would be sought from various government authorities. “The medical college will have a hospital with 500-bed capacity and latest medical equipment,” said Mohol.

The medical education trust will be independent and it will raise funds through fees and nominal treatment charges from patients. All the appointments for the medical college will be made by the Trust.

The trustees of the Trust will include the mayor, standing committee chairperson, municipal commissioner, additional municipal commissioner, civic health chief, medical superintendent, dean of the medical college, and leaders of the House and opposition in PMC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd