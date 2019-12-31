State legislatures have no power: RS Prasad after Kerala passes resolution against new law

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File Photo) Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File Photo)

Hours after the Kerala Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Tuesday asserted that only the Parliament has powers to pass any law regarding citizenship, not Assembly. The law minister allayed fears regarding the new citizenship law reiterating that CAA does not relate to any Indian citizen. “CAA neither creates nor takes away the citizenship of any Indian. Vested interests are doing a lot of disinformation campaign. It is perfectly Constitutional and legal,” said Prasad.

The law minister questioned the hypocrisy of the opposition parties recalling that late Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had provided citizenship to minorities from Uganda and Sri Lankan Tamils, respectively. “It’s ok if Congress did so and it is a problem when Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah did the same? This is double standards and hypocrisy of the worst order,” he said strongly defending the CAA which has triggered protests across the country in the past weeks.

Regarding the compilation of the National Population Register (NPR), Prasad said it is “compendium of usual residents and nothing to do with citizens”. “The national population register data is used for development and framing of policy. This data which emerges out of this becomes the basis for policymaking,” said the law minister.

