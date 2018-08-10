State legislature has exclusive powers on preservation of cattle: Centre

The reply comes in the backdrop of rising incidents of lynchings in the country over transportation of cattle. The reply comes in the backdrop of rising incidents of lynchings in the country over transportation of cattle.

Preservation of cattle is a matter on which state legislatures have exclusive powers, the government said on Friday, asserting that it was up to them to enact laws on cow slaughter.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Environment Mahesh Sharma told the Lok Sabha that all states and union territories, except Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Lakshadweep, have legislations on banning or restricting slaughter of cow and its progeny.

The reply comes in the backdrop of rising incidents of lynchings in the country over transportation of cattle.

Read | Gujarat: Mob attacks civic officials for impounding stray cow

“Under the distribution of legislatives powers between the Union of India and states under Article 246(3) of the Constitution, the preservation of cattle is a matter on which the legislature of the states have exclusive powers to legislate. “Therefore, it is up to the states to enact laws on slaughter of cows,” he said.

The minister said, “All states/UTs have legislations on banning or restricting slaughter of cow and its progeny except five states viz Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland and one Union Territory that is Lakshadweep.”

Read | ‘Cow slaughter’ in Bhadohi: FIR lodged, three detained

He was also asked about the number of cases which came to the notice of the government regarding selling of beef by illegally slaughtering cows in abattoirs and the action taken in such cases.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App