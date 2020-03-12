State leaders slam Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress takes on ‘poacher’ BJP

Congress’s Madhya Pradesh MLAs arrive at Jaipur airport on Wednesday. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Congress’s Madhya Pradesh MLAs arrive at Jaipur airport on Wednesday. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

As Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday, the Congress’s central leadership hit out at the ruling party and accused it of fine-tuning the “business of poaching MLAs and stealing governments”, while the party’s state leaders launched a no-holds barred attack on the former Lok Sabha MP.

Addressing the media in Delhi, senior leader Anand Sharma said: “The BJP is a ruling party. It is expected to follow certain norms and democratic principles but it is now seriously in the business of poaching MLAs and stealing governments. A few months back, the same modus operandi was there in Karnataka. Earlier, they stole governments in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Goa…. Why is the BJP intolerant towards non-BJP governments in major states which have come into office with popular mandate?”

Asked about Scindia’s reported grievance that he had not given him an audience, Rahul Gandhi told reporters in Parliament that Scindia was perhaps the only Congress leader who could walk into his residence any time. He also said they had gone to school together.

Calling Scindia’s remarks “sad and unfortunate”, Sharma said, “This party nurtured him, gave him the profile and projection, respect and position.”

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress leaders tried to put senior BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prabhat Jha in an embarrassing spot by circulating on social media their old videos and statements slamming Scindia.

Before 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP had launched a campaign titled “Maaf karo Maharaj, hamara neta Shivraj (pardon us Maharaj, our leader is Shivraj)’’ to contrast the then Guna MP’s family’s royal past with the humble image of Chouhan.

On Wednesday, Kamal Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja invoked that slogan and tweeted, “Sharm karo Maharaj, ab apke neta hue Shivraj (shame, Maharaj, now your leader is Shivraj).” He asked how BJP leaders such as Jha, Jaibhan Singh Pavaiyya and Kailash Vijayvargiya would reconcile with Scindia’s entry into the saffron party.

Pavaiyya, a former national chief of Bajrang Dal, has been a vocal critic of Scindia and had, in the past, unsuccessfully contested a Lok Sabha election against him. Vijayvargiya had lost to Scindia in the MP Cricket Association elections.

The Congress also circulated a video of Chouhan who, while addressing a rally in Bhind in April 2017, had slammed the erstwhile Scindia dynasty for siding with the British. That was the first time a senior BJP leader had publicly accused the erstwhile royal family of betraying Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The attack had upset BJP MLA and Scindia’s aunt Yashodhara Raje, who said she was unable to bear the insult.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, himself stuck in a battle for one-upmanship with his deputy Sachin Pilot, called Scindia an opportunist. He tweeted, “The sooner opportunists leave, the better. Congress party gave [Scindia] so much, [he] held various posts for 17-18 years, was made an MP, a Union Minister. Despite all this, what came out was just an opportunist…”

Pilot was relatively muted in his response: “(It is) unfortunate to see Scindia parting ways with the Congress. I wish things could have been resolved collaboratively within the party.”

In Raipur, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said those who quit after raising a hue and cry eventually return silently to the party.

