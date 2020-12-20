UP emerges as top state in digital transactions: state govt

The government said that Siddharthnagar and Firozabad will be fully digital by March 2021. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday claimed that the state has emerged as the number one state in terms of digital transactions.

“Thanks to the sustained and focussed emphasis of the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on assimilation of technology with the economy, people in the state have embraced digital transactions like nowhere else in India,” said a government spokesperson.

“This year, about 126 per cent more digital transactions took place than last year,” added the spokesperson.

“People in the state have made the highest payment of Rs 60.31 crore from UPI. After this, payment of Rs 47.79 crore has been made by people with a debit card. Similarly, a transaction of Rs 20.43 crore has been done from the net and Rs 16.36 crore has been transacted through other means,” said the spokesperson.

The government said that Siddharthnagar and Firozabad will be fully digital by March 2021.

Meanwhile, the state’s Food and Civil Supply Department has been chosen for “Excellence in Digital Governance” award. The President will give away this award on December 30.

“In order to push the agenda of the UP CM to bring in transparency in every field, the Food and Civil Supply department has used online and transparent techniques in procurement, payment to farmers and Public Distribution System in the state,” said a government spokesperson.

