State govt to provide wheat, rice to 66 lakh families

As part of its relief measures for the priority households (PHH) under the NFSA, the state government had allocated grains for the 66 lakh families in the beginning of the month. (Representational Photo) As part of its relief measures for the priority households (PHH) under the NFSA, the state government had allocated grains for the 66 lakh families in the beginning of the month. (Representational Photo)

The state government has decided to provide 3.5 kg wheat and 1.5 kg rice per person to around 66 lakh families falling under the purview of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) free of cost between April 25 and 29. This will include 3.25 crore people of Gujarat. Secretary to the Chief Minister, Ashwani Kumar made the decision public while addressing mediapersons here Thursday.

As part of its relief measures for the priority households (PHH) under the NFSA, the state government had allocated grains for the 66 lakh families in the beginning of the month. The latest allocation – from 17,000 fair price shops (FPS) in the state – will be in addition to that, said Kumar.

Kumar also said that as part of the state government’s efforts to bring normalcy to everyday life, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has also given instructions to district collectors to give working permission to self-employed workers like plumber, carpenter, electrician, motor-repairer, auto-mechanic.

Kumar added that the task of depositing Rs 1,000 as financial assistance in the bank accounts of 66 lakh PHH card holders under the NFSA is on. And till Thursday Rs 340 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of PHH cardholders through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd