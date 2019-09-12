State govt needs to work more seriously on law and order: Sachin Pilot

In a veiled attack on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that the government needs to work “more seriously” on law and order in the state.

Advertising

Asked about Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria questioning the government on law and order situation in the state, Pilot, talking to journalists, said, “As a leader of the opposition it is natural” that Kataria may have a reason “to attack the government but it is also true that we need to give more attention to law and order.”

“The government is serious regarding the incidents which have taken place recently and we have also taken steps so that these things can be contained and are not repeated. And it is true that be it the incidents in Dholpur, Alwar or Behror, the law and order has been disturbed in the past few months and we should work more seriously on it,” Pilot said.