State govt hoarded tuvar dal, over 70.81 lakh beneficiaries affected: Congress

The Gujarat government in connivance with black marketeers has hoarded tuvar dal (pigeon pea) supply for the past four months, claimed the Congress on Sunday.

Alleging widespread discrepancies in food grain distribution to beneficiaries in the state, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson Manish Doshi accused the state government of not providing tuvar dal to over 70.81 lakh beneficiaries.

“The state government in the past has made many claims about distributing food grains at cheaper rates to beneficiaries. However, in reality, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department of the Gujarat government, which was supposed to give tuvar dal at Rs 50 per kg rate, has not distributed the ration to over 70.81 lakh cardholders in the past four months,” Doshi said.

“There is no transparency when it comes to the state government entering into contracts with private companies over grain distribution. How can the companies violate the contract agreement by not providing tuvar dal?” asked Doshi, during a press conference organised at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan at Paldi in Ahmedabad.

The Congress also alleged that a high percentage of malnutrition in young girls and children of Gujarat is due to the discrepancies in the food grain distribution.

“Instead of helping the women and children under the Poshan Abhiyan, a major loot racket of several crores is being run in connivance with BJP accomplices and black marketeers. Several discrepancies have been found in the food grain distribution to the middle and lower-income groups of citizens whose livelihoods have been severely hit by the pandemic,” said Doshi.

“Over 52 lakh children in Gujarat were devoid of midday meals for months when the schools were closed. Today, 46 per cent of the total children and 55 per cent of the total women population in Gujarat are malnutritioned,” he said.