State fudging Covid death figures: Congress

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson Manish Doshi.

The Gujarat Congress on Friday accused the state government of fudging Covid-19 death figures in metropolitan cities of the state.

Citing an RTI reply, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “During May, the crematoriums run by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had released the crematorium death figure of the month which was 6,147. However, the AMC has shown Covid-19 related deaths in May as 686. So how did the remaining people die? Similarly, in March, the crematorium deaths were shown as 2,685 whereas the Covid death figures have been shown as only three. In April, the crematorium deaths were shown as 3,052 while the government figure is 144. These are statistics for only Ahmedabad crematoriums as the AMC doesn’t have figures for graveyards.”

Deputy health officer of central zone, Mehul Acharya, who is handling crematorium-related matters, and had signed off on the RTI data told this paper that what is being circulated in the media is a “complete manipulation of data.” “Only crematorium deaths were sought in the RTI and that was the only data provided. There are manual notings in pen ink beside these numbers (reflecting purported total Covid deaths for each month) and this is a manipulation. No such data was either sought or provided as part of the RTI.”

Doshi clarified that the data cited as Covid-19 deaths were manually calculated on the basis of daily AMC death figures given out by the urban local body as well as by the state health bulletins.

