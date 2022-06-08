State Food Safety list: Tamil Nadu tops big states, Goa smaller ones

Tamil Nadu topped the list among larger states, followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra, in the State Food Safety Index awards announced by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday on the occasion of World Food Safety Day.

Among smaller states, Goa was the winner, followed by Manipur and Sikkim, while Jammu and Kashmir emerged top among Union Territories, followed by Delhi and Chandigarh.

This was the fourth State Food Safety Index award, which was started in 2018-19 with the aim of creating a competitive and positive change in India’s food safety ecosystem. States that showed significant improvement were also felicitated.

Mandaviya said, “I hope all states that received awards continue to work harder to improve food safety. The PM says nation and nutrition are deeply connected — if a country has to progress, it is very important that its citizens are healthy.”

He said the government is working to ensure health security for all through initiatives such as health and wellness centres and strengthening of district hospitals under the national health mission.

The minister also launched the AyurvedaAahar logo, which contains the initials of Ayurveda and Ahara, the first in Devanagri and the second in English, with five leaves symbolising five elements of nature, for easy identification of ayurvedic foods. The minister also released a guidance document on Food Borne Disease Outbreak Investigation and Microbiological Process Control, and Sampling and Testing of Fish and Fishery Products.