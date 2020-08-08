State event on August 15 to be held in Gandhinagar after 15 years

There won’t be any attractions for public like cultural programme, dog show or horse show. It will have unfurling of the flag and CM’s speech, said Gandhinagar Collector Kuldeep Arya. (Twitter@@Kuldeeparyaias) There won’t be any attractions for public like cultural programme, dog show or horse show. It will have unfurling of the flag and CM’s speech, said Gandhinagar Collector Kuldeep Arya. (Twitter@@Kuldeeparyaias)

Under the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic, the state function for the Independence Day celebration on August 15 this year has been organised at state capital Gandhinagar with limited number of invitees and precautionary measures. It is almost after 15 years that the state function for the Independence Day will be held in Gandhinagar.

The then Chief Minister Narendra Modi had started a tradition of taking the state functions for the Independence Day and Republic Day to various district headquarters in the state.

Gandhinagar Collector Kuldeep Arya said the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a guideline in which it has been stated that the state functions for the Independence Day must be held in state capital with minimum invitees owing to the pandemic. “So, the state function is being held in Gandhinagar this year after almost 15 years. There will be around 200-250 invitees at the function,” Arya said.

“There won’t be any attractions for public like cultural programme, dog show or horse show. It will have unfurling of the flag and CM’s speech.

Apart from that around 25-30 coronavirus warriors will also be felicitated by the CM on the occasion,” he added.

