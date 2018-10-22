State decides to change reservation status of plots for expansion of Lohegaon airport

The PMC, the planning authority of the area, pointed out that construction activity was prohibited on survey number 237 (part) in the existing development plan. (File) The PMC, the planning authority of the area, pointed out that construction activity was prohibited on survey number 237 (part) in the existing development plan. (File)

Paving the way for the expansion of Lohegaon airport, the state government has decided to change the reservation status of plots of land near the airport from residential to parking lot, office complex and storage yard in the development plan (DP) of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

In a communication to the PMC, the state government said it had proposed setting up a parking lot on part of survey number 237, an office complex and storage yard in part of survey number 248 and part of survey number 253, respectively, which fall under restricted areas as per the earlier DP.

The changes in the reservation status in the DP has been proposed by the state government using the powers of Section 37(1) of the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act 1966.

The civic administration has already conveyed its opinion to the state government but it is necessary to convey the same to the city improvement committee and the general body of the PMC, after which it will be communicated to the Town Planning Department for further action.

The state government has proposed changes in the reservation status for a parking lot in an effort to increase the capacity of the parking sites at the airport, where the number of flights has increased significantly over the last few years. Similarly, the change in reservation status for the storage yard has been proposed to increase the storage capacity at the airport.

The PMC, the planning authority of the area, pointed out that construction activity was prohibited on survey number 237 (part) in the existing development plan. Instead, the construction of a High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) and a road towards the airport had been proposed in the DP.

As per the plan, the HCMTR, which will have an overall length of 36 km and width of 24 metres, was going to pass through the reserved area. The PMC said a few structures have already come up in survey number 248 and survey number 253, and the change in reservation status would decrease the residential area in the plot.

“The land where the reservation status is being changed belongs to private owners and they have given their consent to hand it over for the expansion of the airport,” said the civic officer.

