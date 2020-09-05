State crosses 20,000 mark in highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases

As many as 312 deaths were reported in the state, taking the toll to 26,726. Health officials said 190 of these deaths took place in the last 48 hours and the rest before that. (Representational)

FOR THE first time, Maharashtra crossed the 20,000-mark in daily Covid-19 cases and became the first state to report such a high single-day spike, as it recorded 20,489 cases on Saturday. With this, the state has now reported 8.83 lakh cases. Mumbai too is witnessing a spike with 1,737 cases recorded on Saturday, taking the total number of reported cases to 1.53 lakh. For nearly a month, the city was reporting close to 1,000 to 1,200 cases daily.

The highest cases amongst all municipal corporations, however, were recorded in Pune city with 2,366 new cases on Saturday, taking the total number of reported cases to 1.1 lakh. Pune’s case fatality is 2.4 per cent, which is half of Mumbai’s 5.09 per cent.

As many as 312 deaths were reported in the state, taking the toll to 26,726. Health officials said 190 of these deaths took place in the last 48 hours and the rest before that. Mumbai recorded 33 deaths, while 32 were reported from Pune, 27 from Nagpur, 15 from Kolhapur, and 13 from Satara.

The state tested 90,458 people, out of which 22.65 per cent people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday. Pune rural recorded 1,345 new cases, while 1,342 cases were reported from Nagpur, 953 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, and 939 from Satara.

State officials said they were keeping an eye on Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara and Nagpur, where cases had started to spiral out of control.

Nagpur has recorded 36,243 cases so far, but its surrounding districts have managed to control the spread of the infection. Chandrapur has more than 3,500 cases, followed by Bhandara at 1,554, Wardha at 1,430, and Gadchiroli at 919.

Tribal areas like Nandurbar, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur, with poor health infrastructure and population sparsely spread over remote patches, are also a cause of concern when it comes to access to treatment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd