State COVID-19 tally at 38,491: MoS, BJP MLA among 782 fresh cases in a day

Totalling to nearly 38,500 Covid-19 cases till date, Gujarat added 782 new cases on Wednesday, one-third of which were reported from Surat district. Among those to test positive from Surat was Minister of State for Forest and Tribal Development, Ramanlal Patkar, who is currently undergoing treatment at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad, Deputy Chief minister Nitin Patel confirmed on Wednesday.

Kamrej seat BJP MLA, VD Zalavadiya, and his 12-year-old granddaughter also tested positive. Both of them have been home quarantined at their Sarthana area residence. Talking to the Indian Express, the BJP MLA said, “I don’t know how I got infected…I have been meeting with different persons. For the last two days, I had fever along with a cold and cough. On Tuesday evening, my granddaughter and I tested positive.”

Mother of Union Minister Parshottam Rupala also tested positive for Covid-19. A release from BJP stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up Rupala to inquire about the well-being of the latter’s mother.

In Ahmedabad, 156 people tested positive on Wednesday while five others succumbed to the infection, taking the Covid-19 fatalities here to 1,500. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) declared 10 new micro containment zones, including three in the north west zone areas of Bodakdev, Thaltej and Chandlodia. With this, the AMC presently has 148 areas designated as micro containment zones across the city.

Vadodara’s tally neared 2,800 with 67 new cases, 17 of whom tested positive from the rural jurisdiction of the district.

Rajkot crossed the 500-mark after reporting nearly 40 cases for the second consecutive day, while three others succumbed taking the fatality to 17.

Dahod saw its highest single-day surge with 18 new cases, four of whom were journalists. Two cases were reported from Devgadhbaria taluka as well. Dang, which is the only district in the state to be demarcated as a green zone, reported three new cases on Wednesday after reporting its last case on April 29.

