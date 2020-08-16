scorecardresearch
State Cooperative Minister Balasaheb Patil tests positive for Covid-19

The guardian minister of Satara district, Patil is the seventh minister in the Maharashtra government to test positive for the deadly virus.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: August 16, 2020 1:41:21 am
Maharashtra Cooperative and Marketing Minister Balasaheb Patil has tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment in Satara. His condition is said to be stable.

A statement issued by the minister’s office said the test report was received on Friday night following which Patil was being treated at Karad’s Krishna Hospital in Satara district. “Patil’s condition is stable and he is being treated properly. There is nothing to worry,” Patil’s son Jashraj said in the statement.

The guardian minister of Satara district, Patil is the seventh minister in the Maharashtra government to test positive for the deadly virus.

Earlier, the ministers Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan, Dhananjay Munde, Aslam Shaikh, Abdul Sattar, and Sanjay Bansode tested positive for the infection.

Patil has urged all people who had recently come in his contact to get tested for the virus and remain in isolation at least for a week.

