State BJP chief holds meeting with party workers

Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil.

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil, on Friday, continued his tour of North Gujarat and visited places like Patan, Unjha, Mehsana while holding meetings with party workers and leaders of the region there. Paatil is on a three-day organisational tour of North Gujarat.

In the beginning of the day, Paatil had visited world famous heritage site, Rani ki Vav, in Patan. He also visited Vir Maya hill in the town that holds special significance among Dalits of North Gujarat. Subsequently, he went to Unjha and visited temple of Goddess Umiya, reigning deity of Kadva Patidar community, in the town. At the temple, he was weighed against silver.

Paatil also spent significant time in Mehsana where he held meetings with party workers. He addressed the workers at Unjha and Mehsana. In his addresses at the two locations, Paatil gave guidance to the party workers on how to achieve the target of winning all 182 assembly seats in the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. He asked the workers to bring a number of schemes of Narendra Modi government to people for their benefit. Paatil also asked the workers for the micro management of a voting booth by having a committee for each page of a voters’ list.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd