Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana backs farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on Dec 8, urges all to abstain from work

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana decided to send 1,000 blankets and dry ration to the agitating farmers at Sindhu boarder. (Representational)

Backing the farmer’s call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana requested all the advocates of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, including the advocates at Punjab and Haryana High Court, to abstain from work on Tuesday.

Chairman of Bar Council, Karanjit Singh said that a request letter has also been sent to the Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman and the chaimans of all the state bar councils across India to support the farmers’ call of Bharat Bandh on December 8 by abstaining from work.

Meanwhile, in a bid to help and support the farmers, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana decided to send 1,000 blankets and dry ration to the agitating farmers at Sindhu boarder, said Karanjit Singh.

The Chairman added that there are around one lakh ten thousand advocates are enrolled with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, and the advocates are responsible to secure justice for the common man and protect their rights.

“The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana opposes the new Agriculture Acts passed by the central government. These new enactments are not only detrimental to the interests of farmers but are also detrimental to the interest of lawyers. The Bar of civil court jurisdiction in these new Acts is a serious challenge to the independence of the judiciary. The separation of judiciary and executive is a salient feature of our constitution. Under the new Acts the disputes will be heard by the SDM/ADMs who are not trained to hear the litigation involving civil consequences and moreover, they are the administrative organs of the government and would be unable to protect the rights of farmers. The disputes arising out of new enactments will involve commercial matters, contract act agreement and partnership matters which is under the preview of civil courts and therefore, baring the civil court jurisdiction is detrimental to the interest of lawyers and is an effort to undermine the judiciary. Therefore, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana requests the union government to immediately withdraw these new agriculture Acts,” said the Chairman.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd