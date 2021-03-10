Start scheme for procurement of cattle dung from farmers: Agri panel cites Godhan Nyay Yojana

The report also pointed to the large amount of funds surrendered by the agriculture ministry which may “adversely affect implementation” of schemes.

In a report tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the Standing Committee on Agriculture asked the Centre to launch a scheme for procurement of cattle dung from farmers while citing the Godhan Nyay Yojana — Chhattisgarh government’s cow dung procurement scheme.

Scrutinising the demands for grants of the Department of Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmers’ Welfare for 2021-22, the report said, “The Committee are of considered view that procuring of cattle dung directly from the farmers will not only augment their income and provide employment opportunity but also address the problem of stray cattle and promote organic farming in the country as the country has vast cattle population.”

“The Committee, therefore, recommend the Department to initiate a scheme for procurement of cattle dung from farmers in coordination with Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying,” it said, citing the Chhattisgarh scheme which has a provision to procure cow dung from farmers at Rs 2 per kg and sell it back at Rs 8 per kg after processing it into vermicompost.

Before making these recommendations, the committee headed by BJP member Parvatagouda Chandanagouda Gaddigoudar had asked the Agriculture Ministry officials to launch a scheme to buy cattle dung from farmers.

The report also pointed to the large amount of funds surrendered by the agriculture ministry which may “adversely affect implementation” of schemes. “The Committee note that the Department has surrendered an amount of Rs 34,517.70 crore and Rs 17,849.89 crore (tentative) during 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively…constrained to note that such large amount of funds surrendered would adversely affect the implementation of the schemes,” it said.

“The Committee are of the considered view that there should be maximum utilization of funds available under various schemes in order to achieve the targets and benefit the farmers…. The Committee recommend the Department to vigorously pursue the matter with the state governments and other concerned organisations.”