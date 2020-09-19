Start recruiting for vacant posts in 3 months: UP CM

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered officials to start the recruitment process in the next three months and hand over the appointment letters to the successful candidates in six months’ time. He also directed them to start filling up vacant seats in all the government departments in the state and prepare a roadmap for recruitment examinations.

“Till now, the state government has provided jobs to three lakh candidates in a transparent manner. This work must be taken forward and recruitment must restart in a transparent manner,” a statement issued by the government quoted the Chief Minister as saying. Chief Secretary R K Tiwari and additional chief secretaries have been told to provide details of the vacant posts in their respective departments.

According to a statement issued by the government, a total of 3,00,526 lakh jobs have been provided by the current government in the past three years, while the process for recruiting 86,482 candidates is currently underway.

A total of 86,482 posts for which recruitment is underway are in police department (16,629), Basic Education Department (69,000) and UP Power Department (853).

A government spokesperson said that under the incumbent government, 1.37 lakh candidates have been recruited to police, while 54,706 candidates have been appointed in the education department since 2017.

“In the Healthcare, Health and Family Welfare Department, a total of 8,556 candidates have been recruited, while under the National Health Mission, as many as 8,556 recruitments have been completed,” said the spokesperson.

