Start new campaign on work undertaken: Prakash Javadekar to ministries

On a day the BJP faced a drubbing in the Delhi Assembly elections, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar wrote to all his ministerial colleagues to spread the word about public welfare efforts undertaken by the Central government. The new campaign has been named ‘Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam’ (Every work dedicated to the nation).

In a letter dated February 11, Javadekar wrote: “I want to bring to your attention that from February 15, 2020 to March 31, 2020, it is required to publicise the public welfare works of this government through television, newspapers, outdoor (advertisements) and through the digital medium. Hence, this is to request you to prepare a campaign on those programmes of your ministry that will benefit the public. This time, the advertisements will be broadcast on the theme ‘Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam’”.

The move comes amid widespread protests against the CAA and nationwide NRC and follows a string of less than satisfactory performances in state elections since the party’s thumping 303 tally in the Lok Sabha elections in May last year.

