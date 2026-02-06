‘Stark disappointment’, ‘anti-people’: J&K Opposition slams Omar’s Budget

The Jammu & Kashmir Opposition dismissed the Budget that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented in the Assembly in Jammu as a “stark disappointment”.

BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma condemned it as an “anti-people budget”. “It is the lowest quality document in J&K’s history. The people as well as the MLAs of J&K were hoping for a good Budget from Omar Abdullah. It is the misfortune of the people of J&K that the CM from whom they hold so much hope, has disappointed them. This government has failed on every front,” he said.

The “only success” this government has achieved is in the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes, he said. “The Budget granted to J&K by Modi ji is the only ray of hope in the J&K Budget. The seriousness of the government is expressed in its capital expenditure, which is next to nothing,” he said.