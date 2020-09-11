‘Stand up for democracy’: Manoj Jha writes to MPs after filing nomination for RS deputy chairperson

RJD MP Manoj Jha is the Opposition's joint candidate for the post of deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. (File Photo)

RJD MP Manoj Jha has written to fellow parliamentarians asking them to stand up for “parliamentary democracy”, hours after submitting his nomination as the Opposition’s joint candidate for the post of deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

The candidate of the BJP-led ruling NDA alliance is the JDU’s Harivansh, who held the post last time as well. The contest will be keenly watched given that both nominees are from Bihar and the state goes to the polls in the next couple of months.

In his letter, Jha said “constructive political opposition is not just about numbers but it is a critical and moral force in the nation”. “It is the collective wish of the opposition that this election may not be seen as a contest for power to legislate at the level of the union government. It should also not be seen as a contest between two individuals. In view of the great parliamentary tradition, this election is about two different versions of our parliamentary democracy-one, which only sees it as a numbers game, and the other which places importance on critique, discussion, and consensus building in the interest of our country and its people.”

Sources said that thus far, it seemed that the ruling alliance had comfortable numbers in the election in the Rajya Sabha, and that they were likely to get support from neutral parties that have a considerable presence in the Rajya Sabha such as the BJD, TRS, and the YSR Congress.

Leaders said that while the Opposition was also making efforts to get in touch, particularly with the BJD, an unexpected opposition win seemed unlikely.

Jha told The Indian Express that his letter was meant for all non-BJP MPs, particularly of regional parties such as the BJD and TRS. “The Rajya Sabha is the house in which the state legislatures are represented. Therefore, the upper house of Parliament is also the forum for articulation of federal concerns at the centre. I am requesting your support not simply to win an election but to make a strong statement in favour of an accountable system of governance. A system in which regional parties that have formed state governments do not have to depend on quid pro quo with the party in power at the Centre just to maintain a non adversarial federal state union relationship,” he wrote.

Jha said the elections, scheduled for September 14, the first day of business in the new COVID-affected session of Parliament, was a chance for MPs to “stand up and be counted in front of the people of this country, especially those coming of age, who are looking for the leadership of the country to show them a way out of our bleak circumstances.”

“I hope you will see this as an opportunity to be recorded in the history of India as defenders of parliamentary democracy at a time when that was the most crucial need,” Jha said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.