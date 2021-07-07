Stan Swamy detention as per law: MEA

A day after several international organisations, including the UN human rights body, questioned the Centre over death of rights activist Stan Swamy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that Swamy’s detention followed due process of law.

On Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India “remains committed to promotion and protection of human rights of all its citizens”, and that the country’s democratic polity is complemented by an independent judiciary and a range of national and state-level human rights commissions.

Noting that Swamy was arrested and detained by the NIA following due process under law, the MEA said because of the specific nature of charges against him, his bail applications were rejected by courts. “Authorities in India act against violations of law and not against legitimate exercise of rights. All such actions are strictly in accordance with the law,” Bagchi said.

His comments came in response to media queries on Swamy’s death.