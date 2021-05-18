Stalwart of solar industry in Australia, Govind Kant, dies of Covid-19 in India

Updated: May 18, 2021 5:51:30 pm
Sydney businessman Govind Kant has died in India after contracting Covid-19. Kant, 47, who was considered to be a pioneer of solar industry in Australia, died in a hospital in Delhi on Sunday.
He had arrived in India in April for family reasons and was stranded here after a temporary travel ban was imposed by Australia on those travelling from India amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Australia had suspended direct flights from India and announced that anyone arriving via a third country could be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $66,600. The ban ended on May 15, Saturday, with a repatriation flight flying back about 70 Australians from India.
Though the restrictions were eased since Saturday, Kant was unable to fly back as he tested positive for Covid-19.
He had flown to India in early April reportedly for the funeral of his mother, who died of Covid-19. His father also died of the viral infection in recent weeks.
Kant worked as assistant director for energy company Trina Solar Australia, Trina Solar Asia Pacific said in a statement.
Kant, father of two, is believed to be the second Australian to have died in India of Covid-19. Earlier this month, a 59-year-old Australian permanent resident had died after contracting Covid-19 in India.
Meanwhile, India on Tuesday became the second country after US to cross 2.5 crore Covid-19 cases with over 2.6 lakh new infections in the last 24 hours.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-