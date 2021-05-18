Stalwart of solar industry in Australia, Govind Kant, dies of Covid-19 in India

Sydney businessman Govind Kant has died in India after contracting Covid-19. Kant, 47, who was considered to be a pioneer of solar industry in Australia, died in a hospital in Delhi on Sunday.

He had arrived in India in April for family reasons and was stranded here after a temporary travel ban was imposed by Australia on those travelling from India amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Australia had suspended direct flights from India and announced that anyone arriving via a third country could be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $66,600. The ban ended on May 15, Saturday, with a repatriation flight flying back about 70 Australians from India.

Though the restrictions were eased since Saturday, Kant was unable to fly back as he tested positive for Covid-19.

He had flown to India in early April reportedly for the funeral of his mother, who died of Covid-19. His father also died of the viral infection in recent weeks.

Kant worked as assistant director for energy company Trina Solar Australia, Trina Solar Asia Pacific said in a statement.

Kant, father of two, is believed to be the second Australian to have died in India of Covid-19. Earlier this month, a 59-year-old Australian permanent resident had died after contracting Covid-19 in India.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday became the second country after US to cross 2.5 crore Covid-19 cases with over 2.6 lakh new infections in the last 24 hours.