Stalled talks between Ladakh groups, Centre to resume next month

Saxena said the visit underscores the commitment of the Centre towards the development of Ladakh. (File image)

Talks between the Centre and Ladakh are set to resume next month. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena announced Sunday that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has taken a decision to convene a meeting of the sub-committee for political dialogue on May 22.

He also said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Leh on April 30 for a two-day trip.

Detailing the schedule for Shah’s visit, the L-G said that on May 1, he the Home Minister would pay his respects to the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and share his thoughts on the “spiritual significance of the sacred exposition being held in Ladakh from 1-14 May”.