Stalked and set on fire, Meerut girl dies

The 14-year-old girl who was set ablaze in Meerut’s Sardhana town, allegedly by youths who had been stalking her, died at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The girl was set on fire on August 17 for allegedly refusing to talk to the men on the phone and complaining about harassment. After receiving first-aid in Sardhana, she was rushed to a private hospital in Meerut that day. Four days later she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

“The girl was in a critical condition. She had deep 60 per cent burns and inhalation injuries. She died at 7.30 am due to the combined effects of shock, physical burns and respiratory complications,” said Safdarjung Hospital Medical Superintendent Rajendra Sharma.

“She was talking to us till yesterday. She wanted to return to Sardhana on Rakshabandhan to tie rakhi on her brother. About 10 days after the incident, she asked me ‘Papa, why am I not getting better?’,” said her father. He and two relatives spent two weeks at the hospital and returned to Sardhana on Tuesday evening for the final rites.

With a series of protests by political outfits, social organisations and NGOs over the incident, the administration has divided Meerut and Sardhana into eight zones, each headed by a magistrate. SP (Rural) Rajesh Kumar and two Deputy SPs are camping in Sardhana and personnel from eight police stations have been deployed to ensure peace.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s family on August 17, the primary accused — Rohit Saini (21) — had been pursuing her for several days. He and his friends had been stalking and harassing her when she left home for tuition classes. The police said that according to her family, the day before the incident, Saini dropped a phone into her bag and said he would call her at midnight and ordered her to answer the call. She reported this to her family, and when Saini called, her father answered and asked him to stop the harassment.

According to the complaint, the girl’s father went to Saini’s home the next day to confront him, and it was at this time that a group of men barged into the girls’ house, poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze.

Six people were named in the FIR. Of them, Rohit Saini, his father Gajraj Saini, Rajvansh Bagdi (22), his father Devendra Bagdi and Deepak have been arrested. “We have not been able to identify or find the sixth person. All six were named by the victim in her dying declaration. We are still investigating,” said Dileep Singh, SHO, Sardhana police station.

The incident and the following events shook the town, and led to the arrest of two men after they shared a message criticising the local BJP MLA. “Tension in the town has been high,” said Shehzad, whose brother Aijaj was arrested for sharing a WhatsApp forward mocking MLA Sangeet Som for inaction.

On August 25, a local BJP leader filed an FIR against Aijaj Khatri (35) and Mohammad Anas (18), accusing them of threatening security by spreading messages inciting communal disharmony, but primarily for sharing a message criticising Som. Both are out on bail.

“We are only one of two Muslim families in our locality, and we never had any problems related to religion. But after the incident, people seem to be agitated. It has been getting a lot of media exposure. Maybe that is why such severe action was taken against the boys,” said Shehzad.

“Some people tried to use this incident to gain political mileage, but we have restored peace in the town,” said SHO Singh.

