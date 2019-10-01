Make Tamil country’s official language, Stalin writes to PM Modi

DMK president MK Stalin Tuesday wrote to PM Narendra Modi asking him to make Tamil as the official language of the country. Stalin said the Prime Minister has the responsibility to recognize Tamil language which is spoken by more than 8 crore people.

The DMK leaders’ pitch to make Tamil as the official language of the country comes weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Hindi should be made as the common language in India.

On Hindi Diwas, Shah said India is a country of many different languages but it is necessary to have a common language that becomes the mark of India’s identity globally. “Today, if there is one language that has the ability to string the nation together in unity, it is the Hindi language which is the most widely spoken and understood language in India,” Shah had tweeted.

The push from Amit Shah to make Hindi as the unifying language received a cold response from regional political parties. Shah later clarified that he never asked for imposing Hindi over other languages but proposed that other than one’s mother tongue there should be a common second language, and that should be Hindi.

Stalin Tuesday also congratulated PM Modi for speaking about the greatness of Tamil language at the Indian Institute of Technology’s 56th convocation ceremony. He added that every Tamilianacross the world would have been happy and proud when PM Modi invoked Tamil poet and philosopher Kaniyan Pungundranar’s quote “Yaadhum oore Yaavarum Kelir” in his address at the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly(UNGA) in New York.

“Tamil is the oldest language in the world, we have been telling this for years now. Apart from us, with unquestionable proofs, language experts, Historians, Archaeologists and Western scholars have all said Tamil is the most ancient language. But since 2014, after Narendra Modi became the PM of India, the centre is continuously trying to impose Sanskrit and Hindi on Tamil people who don’t understand those languages. Changing ‘Teachers day’ as ‘Guru Utsav’, taking away the jobs of non-Hindi speakers in railways and banking sectors, trying to make Hindi as the common language, are some the things been carried out by the NDA government for the past five years. Under these circumstances, it’s a sign of relief that Prime Minister Modi himself had acknowledged the historical truth that Tamil is the oldest language in the world,” Stalin said.

He claimed that except in India, Tamil has been recognised as one of the official languages in some countries.

“DMK had been pressing the centre to make all the 22 languages in the 8th schedule of the Indian constitution as the official language of India. As a first step of that initiative, being the oldest language of the world, Tamil should be made as the official language,” Stalin said.