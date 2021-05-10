Stalin to ministers: Monitor Covid in your districts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday held his first Cabinet meeting, in which all ministers were advised to camp in their districts and monitor works being undertaken to check the spread of Covid-19. His government also appointed senior IAS officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi as Chennai’s Corporation Commissioner.

At the Cabinet meet, Stalin said that a proper implementation of the complete lockdown in the state, in force from May 10 to 24, will alone be enough to control the Covid-19 condition. Ministers were told to be in their own regions to ensure a strict implementation of the lockdown and to make sure that health facilities as well as food for healthcare workers and patients during the lockdown period are adequate.

The Cabinet also resolved to take cautious steps to avoid the wastage of oxygen as the government is making it available for private and state-run hospitals with great difficulty.

After expanding the sale of remdesivir from one Chennai hospital to Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli, the Cabinet also told authorities to prevent the wastage of the drug as well as check its sale in the black market.

Meanwhile, Bedi’s appointment as Chennai Corporation Commissioner is highly significant as he has also been appointed the de-facto special officer who will be able to convene and take all decisions of the corporation council in the absence of an elected body for more than four years.

According to a top source, Stalin was not only removing corrupt officials but was also making sure that his core team has officials who can be projected as poster boys of the government. “Like (former chief minister) J Jayalalithaa had J Radhakrishnan as the celebrated health secretary, Stalin’s decision to appoint Bedi as the Corporation Commissioner is likely to be a popular decision… Until elections to the council are declared, Bedi will be the council, he will be the spokesperson of the corporation. It will also help to resume some major projects such as the Smart City project which had been standing idle for long,” the source said.