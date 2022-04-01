Stalin seeks PM’s nod to help Lanka Tamils

On a three-day visit to Delhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday met PM Narendra Modi and urged the Centre to allow the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils. He said many of them are fleeing Lanka and coming to the state through the sea route in the wake of the economic crisis in the island-nation.

Stalin handed over a 14-point charter of demands to Modi. He also met Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

He had had a brief meeting also with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who went to the DMK’s office in Parliament House to greet him. Sonia’s reachout is interesting given Stalin is set to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday and the two are likely to visit Delhi government schools and mohalla clinics.

Stalin will also meet the Gandhis formally during his stay in Delhi. Sonia told Stalin that she came to say ‘vanakkam’ (greetings) and will meet him again during the inauguration of DMK headquarters in Delhi on Saturday. During his meeting with Modi, Stalin told him that the economic crisis in Lanka is forcing Tamils to flee the country. He said 16 people reached the Tamil Nadu shores recently. “They have embarked on the perilous journey due to unaffordable essential commodities in Sri Lanka…. It is also informed that more such people may be arriving,” he said.