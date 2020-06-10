Stalin pens emotional tribute to DMK’s J Anbazhagan who died of COVID-19

Stalin added that despite his failing health, Anbazhagan had been actively involved in implementing measures taken by the DMK on the field during the pandemic. Stalin added that despite his failing health, Anbazhagan had been actively involved in implementing measures taken by the DMK on the field during the pandemic.

DMK chief M K Stalin penned an emotional tribute to party leader J Anbazhagan, who passed away due to comorbidities while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Chennai this morning.

Calling the news a ‘bolt of lightning and thunder to the heart,’ Stalin wrote: “My dear brother Anbazhagan, when will I see you again? Does such news have to come in the morning, like a bolt of lightning and thunder to the heart? My heart is not ready to accept that the beloved son of the soldier of the Dravidian movement, Pazhakadai Jayaraman, the one who got the love, affection and support of our Kalaignar, beloved brother, a cadre who worked energetically in the field tirelessly, the District Secretary of Chennai West, MLA J Anbazhagan is gone.”

Stalin added that despite his failing health, Anbazhagan had been actively involved in implementing measures taken by the DMK on the field during the pandemic. “Following deterioration of his health, he was admitted to the ICU of the hospital. Despite receiving the best treatment, he left us on June 10, 2020”, he wrote. Read this story in Tamil

The DMK leader said how he can forget a man who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people, got infected by the disease, and later succumbed to it. “Kazhagam (party) blood flows through his body, Kalaignar was his only leader. He had the courage to implement orders, work tirelessly in the field and in the assembly for the people and dared to express what he felt was right. Anbazhagan was a true brother who worked tirelessly until he last breath”, he wrote. “When I am not in a position to comfort myself, how am I going to console his family, friends and other party cadres? When will I see his lovable face again?” Stalin asked.

As a mark of respect to DMK leader J Anbazhagan, Stalin said DMK flags will fly at half-mast for three days and all party activities will be postponed. “Apart from shedding tears, I don’t know another way to pay my respect for Anbazhagan’s selfless service and his dedication to the party.”

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy said he is deeply saddened by the demise of DMK leader Anbazhagan and offered his condolences to his family.

திமுக சட்டமன்ற உறுப்பினரும் அக்கட்சியின் முன்னோடி நிர்வாகிகளில் ஒருவருமான திரு.ஜெ.அன்பழகன் அவர்கள் இன்று சிகிச்சை பலனின்றி உயிரிழந்தார் என்ற செய்தி மிகுந்த வருத்தமளிக்கிறது. அன்னாரது குடும்பத்தினருக்கும் அவர் சார்ந்த இயக்கத்தினருக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலை தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) June 10, 2020

Anbazhagan with the late Anbazhagan with the late Karunanidhi . (Twitter/@KanimozhiDMK)

Offering his sympathy, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said the demise of Anbazhagan has taught a lesson to all the politicians to be extra careful during public welfare activities. DMDK leader Vijayakant also expressed his sadness.

Congress leader actress Khusbu Sundar took to Twitter and wrote Anbazhagan will be sorely missed. “Extremely saddened to know #DMK leader J Anbazhagan has left us heartbroken. He was a gem. Of my 5 years in DMK, I saw him always hardworking. One who was never afraid to raise questions and stand for the right. Always helping the poor n needy. He will be sorely missed #RIP Anna.”

Anbazhagan, DMK Secretary for Chennai west had been admitted to Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre in Chromepet on June 2 had been on ventilator support throughout his treatment. He had been actively involved in COVID-19 relief work in the city until the last week of May. Anbazhagan died on his 62nd birthday.

